



Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will appear in the new primetime special Garth & Trisha Live! coming to CBS on Wednesday, April 1st starting at 9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. In the upcoming special, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, providing an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks and Yearwood bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that “we’re all in this together.”

Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G,” on Monday, March 30. On Monday, March 23, Brooks and Yearwood hosted a casual, at-home concert from Studio G. Over 5.2 million viewers watched it in a matter of hours, repeatedly crashing the popular internet site and spurring the idea for the Network special.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” said Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Check back here for more updates and be sure to tune in on April 1st for Garth & Trisha Live!, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.