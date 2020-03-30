



CINCINNATI (AP) – A gorilla named Samantha, the oldest mammal at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died at the age of 50.

Samantha, who was nicknamed “The Grand Old Lady of the Cincinnati Zoo,” was one of the first two gorillas born at the zoo.

Zoo officials say she was euthanized Sunday morning due to “age-related health issues” and heart problems.

Samantha celebrated her 50th birthday on Jan. 31 and exceeded her species’ life expectancy by over 10 years.

She gave birth to six offspring during her life.

“Yesterday, we lost our oldest animal, Samantha the 50-year old lowland gorilla, who played such a giant role here at the Cincinnati Zoo. Everyone who knew Samantha will miss her, most especially her care team of keepers, vets, and vet techs who knew her best. She will always have a big place in both our hearts and in Cincinnati Zoo history,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

