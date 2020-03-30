



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is extending the stay-at-home order for 26 counties until April 30, and is closing all schools and non-life-sustaining businesses indefinitely.

New counties were added to the stay-at-home order Monday, and Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s evaluating additional counties based on where and how new COVID-19 cases occur.

Currently, in our area, the stay-at-home order is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Today I’m extending my Stay at Home order to Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Schuylkill counties. Stay at Home orders are in effect until April 30, in compliance with the federal government's latest announcement. All PA schools will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/bRM4MZrgtG — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 30, 2020

Gov. Tom Wolf says the stay-at-home order was supposed to end April 6, but he’s pushing it back to April 30, in line with President Trump’s guidelines.

Businesses and school closures will no longer have a set date to resume operations, the governor announced.

“We’re going to keep our schools and businesses closed as long as we need to keep them closed to keep Pennsylvania safe. Right now, it isn’t safe,” said Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference. “And I know this isn’t easy to hear.”

“But if we want to save lives, we need to continue to distance ourselves from others,” he said.

He encouraged Pennsylvanians to act like everyone has COVID-19, calling the virus “sneaky.”

“Someone can be carrying it for two weeks and not show any symptoms whatsoever. You don’t know who has it. You don’t know if you have it,” he said.

Under a stay-at-home order, residents are asked to leave their homes only for “allowable activities” and “essential travel,” which includes taking care of other people, grocery shopping and going outside as long as people maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Social distancing tips while outdoors: 👥 Avoid crowded areas and busy times

🐕 Keep your pet from interacting with others

🏞 Visit spaces in your community

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Stick with those who live with you

📏 Stay 6 feet away from others Learn more at https://t.co/CPR6cMjRnE. — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) March 30, 2020

A full list of allowable activities and travel can be found here.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the current 4,087 COVID-19 cases.

Adams 8

Allegheny 290; Deaths 2

Armstrong 3

Beaver 44

Berks 82

Blair 6

Bradford 3

Bucks 246; Deaths 4

Butler 49; Deaths 2

Cambria 2

Cameron 1

Carbon 13

Centre 24

Chester 146

Clarion 1

Clearfield 4

Columbia 6

Crawford 4

Cumberland 24; Deaths 1

Dauphin 36

Delaware 303; Deaths 4

Erie 13

Fayette 11

Franklin 12

Greene 7

Huntingdon 1

Indiana 2

Juniata 3

Lackawanna 62; Deaths 2

Lancaster 97; Deaths 2

Lawrence 10; Deaths 1

Lebanon 27

Lehigh 231; Deaths 3

Luzerne 150; Deaths 3

Lycoming 4

Mckean 1

Mercer 7

Mifflin 1

Monroe 182; Deaths 7

Montgomery 540; Deaths 5

Montour 10

Northampton 184; Deaths 5

Northumberland 1

Perry 1

Philadelphia 1007; Deaths 7

Pike 39; Deaths 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 30

Snyder 2

Somerset 2

Susquehanna 1

Tioga 1

Union 4

Venango 1

Warren 1

Washington 26

Wayne 10

Westmoreland 55

York 54

