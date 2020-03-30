PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is discouraging traditional food drives until further notice as the coronavirus spreads.
The food bank said on Monday that it wants to protect its staff and the community from the virus.
The food bank also wants to better allocate its employees’ work time to better pack boxes, sort items and increased sanitization.
“Every food drive donation that comes through our doors requires a staff or volunteer to sort, organize and repack,” said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the food bank, in a release. “With our current temporary restriction of volunteers at our warehouse and the need to get food to our neighbors experiencing hunger in a timely and safe fashion, we are requesting monetary donations in lieu of food donations at this time.”
Earlier on Monday, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank served around 1,500 cars with food today.
