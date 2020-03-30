DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has the capacity to serve 1,500 cars with food today.

When the food bank opened at noon, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reported a mile-long line of two rows of cars practically stretching all the way to Route 837.

HAPPENING NOW: The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is giving out meals to about 1700 families. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BgvflEjY2R — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 30, 2020

There are so many cars, police are directing traffic and restrictions are in place until 5 p.m. Monday.

As cars finally get to the front of the line, the food bank is loading the boxes of food right into the trunk to avoid any contact.

The food will be given out until 3:00 p.m.

The last two food distributions drew massive crowds and caused major delays on Route 837. The food bank anticipates helping out about 1,700 families today. Food is going fast right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of cars are already in line for the @PghFoodBank food distribution. It goes from noon-3 today. Traffic restrictions are already in place in Duquesne. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SrJEkamZ3w — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 30, 2020

When there was food distribution at Kennywood last week, it drew over 800 cars and backed up for miles.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is having distributions like this, in addition to allowing families to come to the door and get food.

“Making sure that we know what’s on hand, know the distributions we have coming up and anticipating a greater need,” said Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank network development director Charlese McKinney. “We have really tightened the controls and knowing what exactly we have so we have enough to go out for the needs.”

If you’re coming to the food bank, here’s what you need to know: