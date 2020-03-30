PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Poice say they are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Hill District.

On Monday, Pittsburgh police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

On the 2200 block of Webster Avenue, officials found a man with a gunshot wound in the left arm.

The victim said he was shot on Wylie Avenue.

The man is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The victim did not give a suspect description, police say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.