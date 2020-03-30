



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7000 block of Monticello Street early Monday morning.

Police are searching for a man who may be involved.

Detectives from Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit have been processing the scene for hours.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after their arrival.

At this time police have not released any details on the man they’re calling a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

