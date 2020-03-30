WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are checking in on Westmoreland County residents after a mystery man went door-to-door asking strange questions.

On Monday, an officer walked the beat along Jefferson and Washington Streets in South Greensburg.

The police got a few calls about a late-night visitor who was asking residents questions over the weekend.

“Saw some lights last night, some unusual activity at 10 o’clock on a Sunday night,” resident Katie Kelsey said.

Kelsey lives along Jefferson Street and told KDKA the person visited her neighbor, who then posted on Facebook.

“FYI to all south Greensburg residents. A young man about 6’2″ narrow build walking house to house with a small flip notebook with a badge on it claiming to work for a Gina at the Prison stating he has been sent to see if you need supplies. He may be armed and dangerous and attempt to rob you!” the post reads.

“We don’t know if he was casing the neighborhood, we don’t know what to think at this point,” Kelsey said.

The “Gina” the late-night visitor may be referring to is Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli, but she posted a message on Facebook after getting word of the mystery man.

Cerilli posting on her Facebook in part, “I did NOT send anyone to check on your household for supplies. Please keep your doors locked & call 911 immediately.”

We do not know the true intentions of the person going door to door.