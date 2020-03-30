



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 693 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Monday, along with 11 new deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 4,087 in 59 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are 49 total deaths.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

The Health Department has provided this age breakdown of the patients:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 290 cases of the virus. The most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 8

Allegheny 290; Deaths 2

Armstrong 3

Beaver 44

Berks 82

Blair 6

Bradford 3

Bucks 246; Deaths 4

Butler 49; Deaths 2

Cambria 2

Cameron 1

Carbon 13

Centre 24

Chester 146

Clarion 1

Clearfield 4

Columbia 6

Crawford 4

Cumberland 24; Deaths 1

Dauphin 36

Delaware 303; Deaths 4

Erie 13

Fayette 11

Franklin 12

Greene 7

Huntingdon 1

Indiana 2

Juniata 3

Lackawanna 62; Deaths 2

Lancaster 97; Deaths 2

Lawrence 10; Deaths 1

Lebanon 27

Lehigh 231; Deaths 3

Luzerne 150; Deaths 3

Lycoming 4

Mckean 1

Mercer 7

Mifflin 1

Monroe 182; Deaths 7

Montgomery 540; Deaths 5

Montour 10

Northampton 184; Deaths 5

Northumberland 1

Perry 1

Philadelphia 1007; Deaths 7

Pike 39; Deaths 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 30

Snyder 2

Somerset 2

Susquehanna 1

Tioga 1

Union 4

Venango 1

Warren 1

Washington 26

Wayne 10

Westmoreland 55

York 54

State health officials say 33,777 patients have tested negative for the virus.

