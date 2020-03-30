Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inmates throughout the Pennsylvania state prison system will largely be confined to their cells to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 after one tested positive for the disease.
Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Monday he took action after an inmate at a state prison outside Philadelphia contracted the new virus.
As of Sunday night, inmates are only allowed out of their cells for video visits, phone calls and access to the law library.
COVID-19 cases spiked again in Pennsylvania as a whole. It now has nearly 4,100 confirmed cases.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.