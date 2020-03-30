



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is planning further and heavier enforcement of social distancing rules following a busy weekend in the parks, trails and overlooks.

According to city officials, both basketball courts and overlooks are now closed until further notice.

The city says, “While Pittsburgh residents have largely been following directives to stay at least six feet from others to stop the spread of the virus, others have not, especially in City parks.”

PITTSBURGH, PA (March 30, 2020) The City of Pittsburgh is closing its basketball courts and overlooks to further enforce the social distancing rules necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Full release: https://t.co/esddDUOdw6 pic.twitter.com/IUonUN611A — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 30, 2020

Because of that, Public Works crews are spending part of the day removing the rims from all basketball courts and barricading off the overlooks on Mt. Washington.

While city parks will remain open for exercise purposes, officials are also banning group sports. They will be monitoring soccer fields and other play areas to maintain safe social distancing.

In addition, park rangers and police officers will be patrolling parks more closely, and anyone using local trails is urged to use safe social distancing practices.

Pittsburgh Public Works is also postponing the start of street sweeping operations until further notice. However, some street cleaning, and catch basin cleaning will still be performed to help with protections against weather-related events.

People are also reminded not to share any food with any city personnel. While officials say they appreciate the kind gesture, it is not safe right now. Instead, they ask you to make donations to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.