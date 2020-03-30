BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Now Top 4,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Benedum Center, Hamilton, Local TV, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh News, Theater


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s official!

As has been long-rumored, the Broadway smash “Hamilton: An American Musical” will return to Pittsburgh next year.

The musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton will take the stage at the Benedum Center for a month-long run from Jan. 5 to Feb. 7.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is now taking “season ticket” orders that include “Hamilton,” but individual tickets are not yet on sale.

The new season will also include other Broadway hits including “Hadestown,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” the revival of “Oklahoma,” “The Cher Show,” The Life and Times of The Temptations” and more.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website at this link.

Comments