



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s official!

As has been long-rumored, the Broadway smash “Hamilton: An American Musical” will return to Pittsburgh next year.

The musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton will take the stage at the Benedum Center for a month-long run from Jan. 5 to Feb. 7.

SHOW 4️⃣: HAMILTON will be on stage at the Benedum Center Jan 5 – Feb 7, 2021. #BWAYinPGH @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/asCyfDGwtS — PGH Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) March 30, 2020

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is now taking “season ticket” orders that include “Hamilton,” but individual tickets are not yet on sale.

The new season will also include other Broadway hits including “Hadestown,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” the revival of “Oklahoma,” “The Cher Show,” The Life and Times of The Temptations” and more.

‼️CORRECTED DATE: Oct 27 – Nov 1‼️ https://t.co/xdCV1hIyLW — PGH Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) March 30, 2020

SHOW 3️⃣: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD takes the Benedum Center stage Nov 23-29, 2020. #BWAYinPGH @MockingbirdBway pic.twitter.com/oBYW9bmHV0 — PGH Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) March 30, 2020

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website at this link.