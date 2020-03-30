Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins Foundation and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve over 2,460 Subway sandwiches to children in need.
As the growing Coronavirus outbreak expanded, the Salvation Army in Beaver County partnered with area school districts to help keep area students impacted by school closures.
The Penguins Foundation’s donation came from funds raised through an online jersey auction.
“We want to thank our fans for once again coming through to assist residents of our community who are in need at this difficult time,” said Jim Britt, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation in a press release.
You must log in to post a comment.