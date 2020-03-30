Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Special Victims Unit detectives are searching for missing 12-year old Davicia Thomas-Wright.
Police say she was last seen in Hazelwood on March 29th, 2020.
She is described by police as 5 feet tall, 155 pounds, with black eyes and black hair in a ponytail/bun.
She was last seen wearing a white “FILA” shirt, cream colored jacket, navy sweat pants with a white stripe down the side and red and black shoes.
Police say that her hair is the same as it was in these photos, minus the head scarf.
If you have any information, Police are asking you to please contact SVU at (412) 323 -7141 or Police Headquarters at (412) 323-7800.
