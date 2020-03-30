PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men — one a wanted fugitive — were arrested for allegedly selling heroin to an undercover Pittsburgh Police officer.
Police arrested 25-year-old Herbert Lee Walker III and 22-year-old Dwayne Nelson after police say they sold 50 stamp bags of heroin for $340 to an undercover detective.
After the deal, Pittsburgh Police say SWAT officers moved in and took the two into custody.
Walker, who was wanted after police say they found nearly 7,000 stamp bags of heroin and a gun at his Penn Hills house back in October, allegedly had more heroin and $1,200 in cash on him. He was also wanted after he ran from police in February and hit two city police cars.
Both Walker and Nelson are facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and drug charges. Walker is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding and flight to avoid apprehension.
