



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first responders are asking people to stop bringing food donations because of health risks.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says they know from experience people want to help, but they say they can’t accept any food at this time for “health reasons.”

Reminder:

Public Safety cannot accept food donations at this time.

While we appreciate the thought, the health risks are simply too great.

They ask any Pittsburghers who want to help to consider donating to the food pantry instead of bringing food to police zones, firehouses and medic units.

No one in Pittsburgh Public Safety has tested positive for coronavirus, but multiple first responders have self-isolated due to possible exposures to COVID-19.

Public Safety’s announcement comes as the city of Pittsburgh is planning further and heavier enforcement of social distancing rules.

