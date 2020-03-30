Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced it is extending its personal income tax deadline until July 15.
This announcement comes as similar 90-day extensions were announced by the Internal Revenue Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
The City’s Finance Department will continue real estate billings, but will stop all real estate delinquent billings and late fee charges.
The Department has already suspended all Treasurer’s Sales of properties.
