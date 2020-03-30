HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump has approved Pennsylvania’s major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.
The White House announced the news on Monday.
The declaration allows FEMA to provide additional resources to the state to help counties, localities and individual Pennsylvanians hurting financially and medically during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Tom Wolf over the weekend.
Pennsylvania is currently under the nationwide emergency declaration made back on Jan. 20. That declaration has reimbursed some of the state’s emergency efforts.
A major disaster declaration provides similar protective measures.
According to his office, Governor Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency on March 6, which is one of the steps to gain a major disaster declaration.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 693 new positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 11 new deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 4,087 in 59 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.