



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Adding at least another month to our cumulative effort to “flatten the curve” is a challenge as we deal with the pressures of staying at home.

“You gotta do it, you gotta do it so it gets better,” says Jean White as she and husband Ed put their groceries in their car on the South Side. Ed’s take: “I think we’re going to be into August. It’s not slowing down.”

Roberta Simpson says we’re into “one day at a time” territory.

“People are getting sick, people are dying,” Roberta says. “You just have to put your gloves on, six feet back, you know, and hope you don’t get it.”

“The tension and the stress is definitely going to increase the longer we are in scenarios like this,” says Kelly Coldren of Family Links.

Coldren works with families through issues and says while you are shut in, it’s important to reach out.

“Pick up the phone, use our social media, Facetime and Facebook messenger,” she says.

If you are used to socializing, Coldren says do it virtually on platforms like Zoom or Houseparty. “I think it’s amazing it keeps that connectivity, it keeps the social distancing, and it allows people still have fun.”

Getting outside as often as you can to get some exercise is important, or Coldren says check out one of the local gym’s free online exercise classes.

“Act like you’re getting up and you’re going to start a productive day. Set your alarm, take a shower, brush your teeth,” she says.

It may be another month, but Coldren says look at it as a month of opportunities. “Have a purpose for your day, make a list of things you’d like to accomplish throughout that day,” she says.

But don’t forget to build in some fun: “Maybe I get a chore done here and then I do some fun things.”

And include the children. “Kids have low patience and that’s been a real stresser for a lot of people,” she says.

The mental health experts fully expect drug and alcohol use to increase, and they encourage moderation. Coldren points out help is still available with only a phone call to those who need it.

And when it comes to eating, while it’s important to eat properly for good health, it should not be a tool to ward off boredom. Minimize snacking, and try to stick to your normal three meal a day eating times.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: