PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A U.S. Naval commander from the Pittsburgh area is onboard the hospital that arrived in New York City.

Commander Kerry Ann Hudson is originally from Peters Township and is now the acting executive officer on the USNS Comfort.

The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms.

The floating hospital is expected to be up and running by Tuesday morning.

The ship will not treat coronavirus cases but will help expand hospital capacity for other ailments.

