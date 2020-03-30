



People across the United States are handling the social distancing guidelines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in different ways.

For some, it’s a time to catch up on Netflix and bask in the absurdity of “Tiger King”, the documentary series detailing the life of Joe Exotic.

For others, it’s a time to catch up on reading they’re neglecting. For former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, we have now reached the “weird feats of strength” phase of social distancing.

In an Instagram post early Monday morning, Harrison cracked an egg, using only the pressure of his bicep and forearm. Note: we would not recommend trying this at home.

Now, we’re all familiar with Harrison’s weight training exploits. Usually they involve an absurd amount of chains added to a barbell while bench pressing or squatting or throwing a heavy medicine ball over a volleyball net playing a deranged version of Newcomb Volleyball. No one would argue that the former Steeler couldn’t crack an egg with his bicep. But, no we have concrete proof with which we can entertain ourselves in the midst of no live sports.