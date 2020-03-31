



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 325 active cases.

Of those patients, 51 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

The Health Department says: “We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community.”

For the patients who have tested positive, health officials continue contact tracing. Those people found to be in contact with the patient are then contacted and instructed on what precautions they should take.

The majority of cases in the county remain in the 25-49 age group.

Here is the county’s age breakdown:

00-04 – 1 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 1 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 5 (2%)

19-24 – 33 (10%)

25-49 – 140 (43%)

50-64 – 92 (28%)

65+ — 53 (16%)

Health officials also say there are more coronavirus cases in women in the county than men. That’s 165 cases in women and 160 in men.

