PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail has released more than 600 inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From March 16 through 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 622 inmates have been released, the jail says.
The jail says officials are reviewing the cases to determine which inmates are appropriate for release at this time.
Inmates with health problems are being considered first, but non-violent inmates held on cash bails are also being considered.
Thus far, the court system and judges are reviewing each on a case-by-case basis.
“This is as a result of a collaboration between the Criminal Court, including Judges, the Public Defender’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Allegheny County Jail, Court Administration, Pretrial Services and Adult Probation,” the jail said in a statement.
You must log in to post a comment.