PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CMU is moving its in-person and on-campus summer classes online due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
CMU announced the decision Tuesday, saying that in-person, on-campus courses and formal summer pgoramming can only be offered remotely or in online formats through Aug. 1.
This doesn’t apply to on-campus research. The university says it will make that decision later.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation so we can decide and communicate any changes to plans and operations after August 1 as soon as we are able,” CMU said in a letter.
The University of Pittsburgh has also made a similar decision regarding summer classes.
