PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says a priest who was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus has tested negative.
On Tuesday, the diocese says Father Thomas Gramc had been in voluntary isolation after the exposure to the individual in the faith community.
Father Gramc has now begun a 14-day quarantine out of caution.
Father Gramc is parochial vicar of the Dormont, Mount Lebanon, Scott Township grouping (Our Lady of Grace and Saint Bernard) and chaplain for Seton La Salle High School.
“He has not had any contact with students or faculty of the high school since its closure on March 13. Other priests in that grouping remain in voluntary quarantine in the interest of the safety of their parishioners and the general public,” the diocese said in a release.
