PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne City School District says it will use a school bus to deliver lunches to students during the closure of schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The district says the deliveries will start on Wednesday.

The lunches will be given to students at regular bus stops on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting at 11 a.m.

The following stops will have meals:

  • Mifflin & Kennedy Ave.
  • Crawford & Wool St.
  • Crawford & 5th St.
  • Commonwealth & Overland Ave.
  • Commonwealth & Duquesne Place

    • Lunches are still available at Duquesne Elementary School from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.

