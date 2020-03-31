Comments
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a possibly endangered missing man they say has a “history of mental health issues and violent outbursts.”
James Devlin Burggren, Jr., 27, was last seen at his home in Findlay Township near Montour Run and McClaren Road exits from I-376 at 10:30 last night.
Police say he’s believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater and blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Findlay Township Police Department at 724-695-1300.
