



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders will now know if they are going to a call where the person may have the Coronavirus.

This a big win for first responders who have been complaining about not knowing if they are being exposed to the virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department will tell them when they have treated or transported someone with COVID-19.

First responders will know the location of those patients, but they will not be given their names.

Until now, the Health Department cited laws preventing them from disclosing the names and addresses of patients because of privacy.

While emergency crews have been arguing that not knowing if they have treated or transported someone with Coronavirus was a violation of federal law.

In the end, first responders say this new information will help keep them safe during the pandemic.

“There’s no need for us to know the names. We just simply want to know the location. If we are arriving to help somebody that has tested positive on the premise, then we can take extra layers of precaution,” said Ralph Sicuro, President of the Pittsburgh Firefighters Union.

According to emergency crews, dispatch will try to get as much information as they can to alert them about any Coronavirus cases.

If you have any flu-like symptoms and call 911, you are being asked to tell the dispatcher so that it can be properly relayed to first responders.

