



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is adding more areas to the stay-at-home order, including Lawrence and Somerset counties.

The stay-at-home order for the seven new counties will take effect at 8 p.m. tonight.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf and @PAHealthDept revised their “Stay at Home” orders to include Cameron, Crawford, Forest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon, and Somerset counties, taking effect at 8 PM today, March 31.https://t.co/uMI45H8X9v — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) March 31, 2020

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County on Tuesday. It also reported its first death and one more, bringing the total to two. In Somerset County, there were two COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the length of the stay-at-home order from April 6 to April 30.

He said he’s evaluating additional counties based on where and how new COVID-19 cases occur.

Currently, in our area, the stay-at-home order is also in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Under a stay-at-home order, residents are asked to leave their homes only for “allowable activities” and “essential travel,” which includes taking care of other people, grocery shopping and going outside as long as people maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

A full list of allowable activities and travel can be found here.

All schools and non-life-sustaining businesses in the state are closed indefinitely.

