MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mon Valley Independent newspaper will not be printing a Monday edition during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday, March 30th, the Monessen based newspaper will not be printing on Mondays during the stay-at-home orders.

Full editions of Monday papers are available to subscribers online.

Non-subscribers can get a free 60-day digital subscription.

Home delivery will continue Tuesday through Saturdays, and Monday deliveries will resume when the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

