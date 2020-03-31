Comments
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mon Valley Independent newspaper will not be printing a Monday edition during the Coronavirus outbreak.
As of Monday, March 30th, the Monessen based newspaper will not be printing on Mondays during the stay-at-home orders.
Full editions of Monday papers are available to subscribers online.
Non-subscribers can get a free 60-day digital subscription.
Home delivery will continue Tuesday through Saturdays, and Monday deliveries will resume when the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.
