PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA’s Susan Koeppen is checking in with a parenting expert and former teacher who has advice for parents during this time.

Donna Tetreault, a Dr. Phil contributor, says it is important to keep your kids on a schedule amid school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important because research shows that it makes them feel safe and secure. So help them to buy into it and give them a leadership role in building the schedule,” Tetreault said.

She recommends 4-5 hours of online learning every day. And don’t forget a couple of minutes per day of meditation.

“Meditation is important because it works to fight stress, anxiety and depression,” Tetreault said.

Also, remember to include physical activity into the daily routine and enjoy those family dinners together.

Parents also should give themselves a break.

“Parents who have to home school and work at home, you have to allow self-compassion. You are doing the best you can, and teach your kids self-compassion and we are just going to get through it,” Tetreault said.