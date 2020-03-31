



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Pennsylvania and that federal help will be making its way to the state.

This assistance will be to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means federal funding will be available to the state and local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.

Governor Tom Wolf actually requested this from the president because there were some areas in the state struggling with the outbreak.

Now that Pennsylvania has been approved as a major disaster and given this additional help, Governor Wolf says that the state will now get unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans, and a supplemental nutrition program.

The state already fell under the President’s ‘nationwide’ emergency proclamation.

This provided protective measures to the state, county, and local governments.

It started back in January.

“As Pennsylvanians make day-to-day decisions on staying home, distancing themselves, washing their hands, doing the things that Dr. Levine and Dr. Watkins talked about, to the extent that we do those things, we aren’t going to overwhelm the health care system,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

According to President Trump, if the state needs additional assistance later on during this pandemic, help could be given.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: