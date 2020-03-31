



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 756 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 14 new deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 4,843 in 60 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The additional deaths bring the state total to 63.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

The Health Department has provided this age breakdown of the patients:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 10% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 19% are aged 65 or older

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 325 cases of the virus. The most in Western Pennsylvania.

Across the state, Philadelphia has seen the most deaths with a total of 10.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 9

Allegheny 325; Deaths 2

Armstrong 5

Beaver 52; Deaths 1

Bedford 2

Berks 110

Blair 4

Bradford 7

Bucks 286; Deaths 3

Butler 60; Deaths 2

Cambria 2

Cameron 1

Carbon 17; Deaths 1

Centre 26

Chester 159; Deaths 1

Clarion 3

Clearfield 4

Columbia 7

Crawford 4

Cumberland 36; Deaths 1

Dauphin 45; Deaths 1

Delaware 338; Deaths 5

Erie 14

Fayette 14

Franklin 19

Greene 9

Huntingdon 1

Indiana 6

Juniata 3

Lackawanna 78; Deaths 3

Lancaster 123; Deaths 3

Lawrence 13; Deaths 2

Lebanon 28

Lehigh 272; Deaths 4

Luzerne 212; Deaths 4

Lycoming 6

Mckean 1

Mercer 8

Mifflin 2

Monroe 236; Deaths 7

Montgomery 570; Deaths 6

Montour 9

Northampton 245; Deaths 5

Northumberland 1

Perry 1

Philadelphia 1197; Deaths 10

Pike 48; Deaths 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 38

Snyder 2; Deaths 1

Somerset 2

Susquehanna 1

Tioga 2

Union 4

Venango 3

Warren 1

Washington 33

Wayne 10

Westmoreland 61

York 66

State health officials say 37,645 patients have tested negative for the virus.

