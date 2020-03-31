



PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Donovan McMillon is making a name for himself across the country.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior safety has football programs lining up for his services.

He recently announced a top 15 list, which includes powerhouse schools like Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, along with local programs Penn State and Pitt.

I’ve loved every minute of this recruiting process…one step closer today…thank you coaches for allowing me to enjoy it. Recruitment Still Open… #TOP15 🖤! pic.twitter.com/VjVH9A8AiV — 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚌𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚗 ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) March 27, 2020

Before his junior year at Peters Township, McMillion was not ranked in Rivals’ top 25 prospects in Pennsylvania.

By the end of this season, he rose as a high as No. 17

“Before I cut down my schools to a top 15, it was about 100-150 text messages a day,” McMillon said.

As a sophomore, McMillon was a wiry 152-pound kid who was focused on his future on the wrestling mat.

But a recent growth spurt has given him a new goal of playing under the brightest lights on the gridiron.

“He was under the radar because he was more of a wrestler,” said his father Darrin McMillon, a defensive line coach at Peters Township. “Wrestling was ahead of football at that time.”

With the sports world on hold for the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak, Donovan McMillon has had to put recruiting visits on hold.

It hasn’t wiped away his trademark smile.

“I don’t let anything get to my head,” Donovan McMillon said. “I have been enjoying it.”

The time at home has given him a chance to reconnect with his three younger brothers, Darius, Dane and Davin.

His brothers have been the perfect workout partners for Donovan McMillon to keep in tip-top shape for the upcoming season.

“He’s having fun with the recruiting process. It’s been enjoyable for him,” said Darrin McMillon.