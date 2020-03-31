PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 1,700 Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers are training to start teaching thousands of students at home.

Student instruction will begin on April 16, so a little more than two weeks from now for the 23,000 students in the district. One of their big challenges will be meeting the technology needs for students across the city.

According to the school district, they have learned the technology needs of more the 10,000 of their students through their home technology surveys.

They know 41 percent of families do not have access to a technological device for each child and an additional 5 percent do not have access to the internet.

The school system has purchased 5,000 new laptops to add to the 2,500 already available.

The University of Pittsburgh is adding almost an additional 600 devices.

And according to Pittsburgh Public Schools, they will work to get more devices for students.

The distribution of the devices will begin with high school seniors on April 9. They will distribute printed-out packets for students who can’t do them online. And that will continue bi-weekly at their grab-and-go sites around the city.

The district plans to keep their spring break from April 6 to 13 with an orientation for the at-home learning on the 14 and 15.

Governor Wolf signed Senate bill 751 to waive the requirement of 180 days, ensuring schools continue to pay employees and provide education plans.

The school district plans to submit their proposal to the state this week.

Yesterday, the governor announced all schools in the state will be closed indefinitely.