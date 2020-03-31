



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be cloudy and cool with a low chance for rain throughout the day.

Once the sun goes down, our rain chances go up as cold air plunges down along a back-door cold front and a mid-level low slides by in West Virginia.

This will give a solid chance for rain for the overnight hours, especially for places south of Pittsburgh.

Rain totals will likely be between a tenth of an inch to a fifth of an inch.

Light rain showers will stick around through Wednesday.

High temperatures today should be near 50 degrees.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 50’s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Clouds will clear out heading into Thursday with a dry stretch setting up Thursday through at least Saturday.

