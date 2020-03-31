SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One local 5-year-old got a birthday celebration she will never forget.
On Monday, friends, family and the Scott Township Police Department came together to help celebrate Ellie Musolino’s 5th birthday while practicing social distancing.
Ellie, a brain tumor survivor, stood in the driveway as a 20-plus vehicle birthday parade rolled down the street.
Cars honked their horns as balloons and birthday signs hung out the window.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Extends Statewide School Closures Another 2 Weeks
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Washington Co., Western Pa.’s First
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In City Of Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: State’s First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed
- Coronavirus In Beaver County: Shell To Temporarily Shut Down Construction At Cracker Plant
- Coronavirus Closures And Changes: Attractions, Businesses, And Events Canceled Or Closed In Pittsburgh, Across Western Pa.
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Area Restaurants Offering Takeout And Delivery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- More Coronavirus News
Some of the signs said “Happy Birthday Ellie” and “Ellie For Prez.”
Ellie waved to each car as it drove by.
The parade was led by a pair of Scott Township police cars. The final car in the parade was also a police cruiser.
Ellie’s original party was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is THE ONLY WAY to celebrate with family and it was absolutely incredible! Thank you so much to the Scott Township Police Department and all of our friends and family. Thank you cannot even begin to describe every emotion felt tonight!!!,” Ellie’s mother posted on Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.