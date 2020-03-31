



SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One local 5-year-old got a birthday celebration she will never forget.

On Monday, friends, family and the Scott Township Police Department came together to help celebrate Ellie Musolino’s 5th birthday while practicing social distancing.

Ellie, a brain tumor survivor, stood in the driveway as a 20-plus vehicle birthday parade rolled down the street.

Cars honked their horns as balloons and birthday signs hung out the window.

Some of the signs said “Happy Birthday Ellie” and “Ellie For Prez.”

Ellie waved to each car as it drove by.

The parade was led by a pair of Scott Township police cars. The final car in the parade was also a police cruiser.

Ellie’s original party was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is THE ONLY WAY to celebrate with family and it was absolutely incredible! Thank you so much to the Scott Township Police Department and all of our friends and family. Thank you cannot even begin to describe every emotion felt tonight!!!,” Ellie’s mother posted on Facebook.