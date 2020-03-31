BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
LIGONIER (KDKA) — A nursing home in Westmoreland County has had six residents and one employee test positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, officials said the patients and staff member at Bethlen Communities’ Ligonier Gardens personal care home have the virus.

Bethlen Communities also had a corporate transportation employee and a home health employee test positive for coronavirus.

Sixty-one people in Westmoreland County have tested positive as of Tuesday.

