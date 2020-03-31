BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the “most complete player” and “the one player you would want on your team if you needed to win one game” in a poll conducted by the NHL Players Association.

The poll was taken during the 2019-20 season of nearly 600 NHL players from all 31 clubs

Crosby was named most complete player on 45.4% of ballots, and also the player you would want on your team if you needed to win one game by collecting 44% of votes.

Pittsburgh was well represented throughout the player poll, ranking in the top five in multiple categories.

Which player isn’t on social media, but should be – Sidney Crosby (No. 1 with 26% of player votes)

Who is the best forward – Sidney Crosby (No. 2 with 15% of player votes)

Of all players past and present, who would you pay to see play – Mario Lemieux (No. 3 with 9.5% of player votes)

Who is the best golfer – Justin Schultz (No. 3 with 4.1% of player votes)

Which team/arena has the best visitors dressing room – PPG Paints Arena (No. 4 with 6.8% of player votes)

The NHLPA Player Poll is an annual survey conducted by the NHL Players Association, surveying current players on 20 hockey-related questions. This year’s poll was conducted prior to the NHL season’s suspension of play.

For the omplete results, visit www.nhlpa.com/player-poll/2019-20.

