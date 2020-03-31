



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the “most complete player” and “the one player you would want on your team if you needed to win one game” in a poll conducted by the NHL Players Association.

The poll was taken during the 2019-20 season of nearly 600 NHL players from all 31 clubs

Crosby was named most complete player on 45.4% of ballots, and also the player you would want on your team if you needed to win one game by collecting 44% of votes.

The #NHLPAPlayerPoll has returned for the 2019-20 edition, in which 588 players from each of the 31 NHL clubs were polled anonymously on 20 hockey-related questions during the season 👉 https://t.co/tEYAl5V73o pic.twitter.com/I2Vx0hQyt8 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 31, 2020

Pittsburgh was well represented throughout the player poll, ranking in the top five in multiple categories.

Which player isn’t on social media, but should be – Sidney Crosby (No. 1 with 26% of player votes)

Who is the best forward – Sidney Crosby (No. 2 with 15% of player votes)

Of all players past and present, who would you pay to see play – Mario Lemieux (No. 3 with 9.5% of player votes)

Who is the best golfer – Justin Schultz (No. 3 with 4.1% of player votes)

Which team/arena has the best visitors dressing room – PPG Paints Arena (No. 4 with 6.8% of player votes)

Who’s the most complete player in the league? Who’s the player you want on your team if you have to win just one game? You picked Sid, and so did members of the NHLPA. More Pittsburgh-centric results here: https://t.co/QNaqZVFLxB pic.twitter.com/gfaVD72nTn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 31, 2020

The NHLPA Player Poll is an annual survey conducted by the NHL Players Association, surveying current players on 20 hockey-related questions. This year’s poll was conducted prior to the NHL season’s suspension of play.

For the omplete results, visit www.nhlpa.com/player-poll/2019-20.

