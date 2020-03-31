



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh officials are taking new steps to limit services and discourage gathering.

On Monday, basketball rims were removed to discourage group activities.

On Tuesday, the nets on the deck hockey rinks were removed.

“We’re going to be putting signs up on the deck hockey rinks and some the soccer field. We’re going to be closing those, locking the gates,” said Mike Gable with Pittsburgh Public Works.

And that is not the only adjustment the City of Pittsburgh is making.

Potholes are going to gape a little longer.

“We are already probably going to address the vehicle-rattling potholes, the ones that can cause a flat tire,” Gable said.

Work crews are out there, collecting the contents of city-owned trash cans and doing other critical and emergency work all while trying to keep the skeletal staff safe.

PennDOT is taking the same approach to potholes.

“If we get a concern … that says this is causing an unsafe condition or a major concern, then yes, we would address those,” said PennDOT spokesperson Erin Waters-Trasatt.

While it’s major projects are on hold, PennDOT announced on Tuesday it is resuming work on 61 projects across the state this week.

“Emergency or safety-related projects, so the southwest region you’re looking at landslides or some issues we’ve had with flooding and the water,” Waters-Trasatt said.

But that work will be done under some strick health efforts.