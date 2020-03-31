Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank is in need of help during the growing Coronavirus outbreak.
The organization is need of assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank has been assisting those in need of support and are now in a shortage of supplies.
A virtual fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to allow those willing and able to help donate to the organization’s cause.
More information about the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank can be found online.
