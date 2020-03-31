BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Now Top 4,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:GoFundMe, Virtual Donation, Western Pa Diaper Bank


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank is in need of help during the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

The organization is need of assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank has been assisting those in need of support and are now in a shortage of supplies.

A virtual fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to allow those willing and able to help donate to the organization’s cause.

More information about the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank can be found online.

Comments