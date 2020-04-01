BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 356 active cases.

Of those patients, 61 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

The majority of cases in the county remain in the 25-49 age group.

Here is the county’s age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 1 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 2 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 5 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 33 (9%)
  • 25-49 – 146 (41%)
  • 50-64 – 105 (29%)
  • 65+ — 64 (18%)

Health officials also say more coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in women in the county than men. That’s 183 cases in women and 174 in men.

The Health Department offers this advice for anyone have symptoms or has tested positive:

“Individuals who are sick with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and are treating themselves at home should continue to stay at home until three days after symptoms subside and at least seven days after symptoms began, whichever is longer.”

Anyone who begins feeling like their condition is worsening, is urged to call emergency officials.

