



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail has provided an update on its population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 1,564 people in the jail, excluding those with holds by the federal government.

The Allegheny County Jail population on March 1, 2020, was 2,224 inmates. That is a 30 percent decrease.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 701 inmates have been released since March 16.

On Tuesday, the jail said 622 inmates were released, but the number is different because the jail says it was using March 18 in its updates.

As on Wednesday release paperwork from the Criminal Division has been sent to the jail for 614 inmates. The jail says this number does not include all releases sent to the jail during this time period.

The jail says officials are reviewing the cases to determine which inmates are appropriate for release at this time.

Inmates with health problems are being considered first, but non-violent inmates held on cash bails are also being considered.