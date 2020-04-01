BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police and several other agencies helped celebrate the birthday of 17-year-old Matthew, who has autism and is a big fan of police.

Bethel Park Police posted a video on Facebook of a line of police cars and fire trucks lining the road to wish Matthew a happy birthday.

Police say they got an email from Matthew’s mom who said her son, who has autism, wasn’t able to have a birthday party.

“Matthew’s a little bummed out, because obviously they had to cancel his birthday party, and he doesn’t quite understand why this is happening,” an officer explains in the video.

His mother asked officers to drive by the house with their lights on because Matthew is a big Bethel Park Police fan.

But police decided to go above and beyond by inviting other local departments to make his birthday even more special.

In the video, dozens of police cars drive by with flashing lights as Matthew sits in his front yard. There are also ambulances and fire engines that make an appearance, with first responders waving out their windows.

The video ends with a recording of Matthew wearing a Bethel Park police shirt, thanking the officers and saying, “I love you all. Bye!”