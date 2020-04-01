



NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Beaver County has seen a startling spread of Coronavirus at the county’s largest nursing home, the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Brighton Township.

A meeting is expected soon between management and the union representing the workers at the facility, who have many concerns.

Workers at the facility say they’re scared. They believe they don’t have the right equipment to remain safe while working, and they are hoping changes will be made and soon.

KDKA spoke to a worker at the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center about the dire situation happening inside the facility.

She didn’t want to be identified, but said she’s already experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“A simple cough can be spread just like that,” she said. “So you’re worried, what if I already spread it to my family, you don’t want to touch nothing.”

Matt Yarnell, the union president, said: “Management has not taken the initiative to actually schedule a meeting to bring the workers’ leadership and union into conversations about how to deal with this.”

He says there are four things they are requesting.

Better protective equipment, any worker out because of COVID-19 should be paid by the employer and not be forced to use their sick time, hazard pay, and they want any residents in the center who do have the coronavirus to be isolated.

“There’s no messing around at this point. With over 20 cases positive and residents and several staff, this thing is going to spread like wildfire if it’s not contained,” Yarnell said.

It was just last week, according to the union, when around 20 workers walked off saying conditions were unsafe.