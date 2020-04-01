BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two residents were tied up in a basement during a Butler home robbery.

On Tuesday, Butler City police officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 400 block of West Cunningham Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say one man knocked at the door before two men forced their way inside.

The residents were taken to the basement and tied up.

The men then stole money from the house before fleeing, police say.

The victims reported minor injuries from being tied up.

The men were dressed in all dark clothing and covered their faces with bandanas or masks, police say.

It was also reported that they were wearing gloves.

Call the Butler police with any information.