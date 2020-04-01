



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In today’s edition of “Checking in with Susan Koeppen,” she’s checking in with two fitness instructors who are encouraging everyone to keep moving.

Fitness is not only good for stress and depression, it can boost your immune system.

Jackie Polak has been a personal trainer for 20 years. She is now connecting with clients via the internet and doing virtual sessions.

“We use what we have at home because not everyone has equipment in their home,” says Polak. “You can use water bottles as weights. You can use your stairs. Do squats and setups.”

At Local Motion Fitness, owner Laura Fonzi has taken her classes online and she has created a class for kids.

“We learned it wasn’t just the adults who needed this, but our kids needed it too. As a mom of four, I know our kids need exercise for their mental health now that their schedules are disrupted,” says Fonzi.

She offers a free “kids class” everyday on her Facebook page, Local Motion PGH.

Doing something is better than nothing at this time when we are at home.

“It makes you feel good,” says Polak.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults get 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.