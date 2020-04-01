PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia confirms an employee and another patient have tested positive for Coronavirus, while the facility’s first two patients are seeing improvement.
According to officials with the nursing home, the employee is under the care of a personal doctor and the patient is quarantined and under the care of St. Barnabas’s medical director.
Their conditions have not been released.
However, St. Barnabas officials say the conditions of the first two patients diagnosed with the virus are steadily improving. Both are quarantined but not hospitalized.
All residents of the nursing home are being closely monitored.
Currently, officials say there are no cases of COVID-19 at any of the other St. Barnabas locations in Allegheny, Beaver or Butler counties.
