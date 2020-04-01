



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The light rain and drizzle will be in the area this morning but it will wrap up early this afternoon, making way for plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine will roll in around 3:00 p.m.

Even with the sunshine, today’s highs will barely crack the 50-degree mark.

Tomorrow will be even slightly cooler, but it will be sunny and dry.

A warmup begins on Friday with highs in the upper-50s and continues into the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the mid-60s.

However, there is a small chance for a passing storm on Sunday afternoon.

