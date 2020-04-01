BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Extends Stay-At-Home Order To All Of Pa.
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – The former chief of the East Carnegie Volunteer Fire Department is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $84,000 from the department.

Adam Kauer is facing charges of theft, forgery, receiving stolen property and access device fraud. The district attorney’s office says he turned himself in Wednesday.

Detectives say Kauer used the department’s credit card 333 times, allegedly stealing about $26,000 for himself. He’s also accused of requesting 71 checks for a total of $58,929 and forging his signature on 25 of them.

The DA’s office says he stole an additional $4,900 from the Scott Township Fire District as well.

