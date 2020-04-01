CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – The former chief of the East Carnegie Volunteer Fire Department is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $84,000 from the department.
Adam Kauer is facing charges of theft, forgery, receiving stolen property and access device fraud. The district attorney’s office says he turned himself in Wednesday.
#BREAKING: Detectives allege former East Carnegie Fire Chief Adam Kauer:
♦️used the dept’s credit card 333 times, allegedly stealing some $26,000 for his own account
♦️Requested 71 checks for a total of $58,929, allegedly forging the signature on 25 of them. @KDKA
Detectives say Kauer used the department’s credit card 333 times, allegedly stealing about $26,000 for himself. He’s also accused of requesting 71 checks for a total of $58,929 and forging his signature on 25 of them.
The DA’s office says he stole an additional $4,900 from the Scott Township Fire District as well.
